2,740 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Purchased by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Hologic by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $74,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.35. 8,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,523. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

