Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Euclidean Technologies Management LLC

Euclidean Technologies Management LLC decreased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock makes up about 2.2% of Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 85,082.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 14,464 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $55,383.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $39,767.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,518 shares of company stock worth $178,173. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. 278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.23. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $168.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

