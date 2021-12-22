Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 23,249 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 421,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 35,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 19,930 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $740,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 5.2% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.36. 536,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,844,285. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $333.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

