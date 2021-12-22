Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 2,089 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 358,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.5% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $41,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 4.9% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,582,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $83.89 and a 52 week high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

