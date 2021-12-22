Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires 110,379 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 63.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,379 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $9,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 103,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 639,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,841. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average of $33.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.40%.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

