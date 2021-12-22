Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.1% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.8% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 165.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 103.8% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Argus cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.81. 130,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,274,542. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.20 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

