McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,594 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $264.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,895. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $266.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

