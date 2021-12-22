Symons Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 72.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 19.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 410.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 27.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weis Markets during the second quarter worth $221,000. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael T. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMK traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.56. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,397. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $66.95. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Weis Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

