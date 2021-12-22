Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $11.88

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.88, but opened at $11.58. Youdao shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 552 shares traded.

DAO has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.72.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of -0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Youdao by 96.8% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,626,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,659,000 after buying an additional 799,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Youdao by 39.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after buying an additional 351,305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Youdao by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 289,501 shares in the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Youdao by 175.3% in the third quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 541,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Youdao by 60.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 161,019 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

