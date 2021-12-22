Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Gap Down to $15.51

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.51, but opened at $15.09. Kura Oncology shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 737 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.22.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

