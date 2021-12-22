Symons Capital Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Symons Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,959 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,936,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 365,071 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its position in Pan American Silver by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 123,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 25,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

