Symons Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OTTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,221,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,054,000 after purchasing an additional 94,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Otter Tail by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,420,000 after buying an additional 50,489 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,063,000 after buying an additional 38,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Otter Tail by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 243,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 25,904 shares during the last quarter. 46.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OTTR shares. Sidoti lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTTR stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.50. 242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,763. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $71.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.22%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.