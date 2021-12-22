Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Gap Down to $29.45

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.45, but opened at $28.41. Freshworks shares last traded at $28.15, with a volume of 1,878 shares changing hands.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter worth $6,404,000. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $423,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $49,162,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

