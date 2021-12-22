Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) Shares Gap Down to $30.03

Loyalty Ventures Inc (NASDAQ:LYLT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.03, but opened at $29.08. Loyalty Ventures shares last traded at $30.18, with a volume of 219 shares.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Loyalty Ventures in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company.

About Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Loyalty Ventures Inc is a provider of tech-enabled, data-driven consumer loyalty solutions through its Canadian AIR MILES(R) Reward Program and loyalty business. Loyalty Ventures Inc is based in DALLAS.

