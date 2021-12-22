Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Gap Up to $31.22

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.22, but opened at $32.02. Ozon shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 20,886 shares.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.67.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
