FIO Protocol Price Hits $0.15 (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $71.32 million and approximately $7.39 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000164 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003942 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FIO Protocol Profile

FIO Protocol (CRYPTO:FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 798,884,283 coins and its circulating supply is 462,952,261 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

