McGinn Investment Management Inc. Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,518 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger accounts for 2.6% of McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. McGinn Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after buying an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,622,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $721,995,000 after buying an additional 501,840 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 82.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,168,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,578,000 after buying an additional 7,746,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,130,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,097,000 after buying an additional 614,114 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 55,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,323,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $21.13 and a 12-month high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

