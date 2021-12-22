Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 275 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 12,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 59.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 59.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,055,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after buying an additional 393,907 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.98. 37,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,406,347. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.42 and its 200-day moving average is $135.51. The company has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.