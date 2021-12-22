Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stake Lowered by Ninety One SA PTY Ltd

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,370 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50,145 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB opened at $334.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total transaction of $43,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.58, for a total value of $2,202,354.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,190,738 shares of company stock valued at $397,702,615. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.