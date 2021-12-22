Ironwood Financial llc Acquires 517 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5,518.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 392,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,813,000 after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.21. 28,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,594. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.62 and a 52 week high of $162.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.