Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 120 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 0.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Globant by 7.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Globant by 101.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globant stock traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,874. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 136.12 and a beta of 1.42. Globant S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $188.67 and a fifty-two week high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $341.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.90.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

