Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 14,563 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Avantor by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Avantor by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Avantor by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Avantor by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Avantor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 205,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other Avantor news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $3,060,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,828 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,120. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 39,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,055,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.47. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 39.88%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

