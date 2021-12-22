Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $12.02 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 174,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,017,000. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF comprises about 3.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMCG. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

NYSEARCA IMCG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.68. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,224. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.09.

