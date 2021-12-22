Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Lessened by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 4.2% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,705 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,510,000 after buying an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $102,860,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $98,720,000. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1,219.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 945,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,301,000 after buying an additional 873,454 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.99. 19,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,054,777. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.15 and its 200 day moving average is $102.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.61. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.56 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.08.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

