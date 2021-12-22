Symons Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,121 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Symons Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,121 shares during the period. Exelon makes up about 2.1% of Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $54.04. 38,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

