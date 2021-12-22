Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) by 1,921.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,919 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF makes up about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $4,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 436.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 56,775 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,474,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWR traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,621. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $119.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $111.32.

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

