GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative net margin of 79.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of GTYH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,276. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Tj Parass purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Ross sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTYH. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GTY Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of GTY Technology by 466.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

