Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Lifted by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 97.6% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 54.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Crocs by 16.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 952,458 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,980,000 after buying an additional 137,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CROX. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.70. 4,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,715. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $1,801,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,064 shares of company stock worth $3,493,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

