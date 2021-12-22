Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $439,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,177. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

