79,890 Shares in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRLN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 53,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 95.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 426,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,059,000 after purchasing an additional 207,924 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at $70,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,294. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.