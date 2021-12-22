Blue Chip Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 188,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,559,000 after buying an additional 144,360 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 989.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,303,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,297 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,629,468 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

