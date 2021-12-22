Blue Chip Partners Inc. Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, hitting $263.92. 9,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,367. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $272.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.83.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.