WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter worth $1,081,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.67. 5,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,429. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $99.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.