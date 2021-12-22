Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 1,467 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 705.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 256.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 7.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.22. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,766. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $243.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

