Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Shares Acquired by Rain Capital Management LLC

Rain Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 264.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,721 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johns Hopkins University acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $106.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,962. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

