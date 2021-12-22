Burleson & Company LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Burleson & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 45.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,541 shares during the quarter. Burleson & Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,048,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,855,000 after purchasing an additional 306,398 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,370,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,967,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,353,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 313.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,591 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,860,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,436,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.85. 1,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,383. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $116.20 and a 52 week high of $151.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.