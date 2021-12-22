Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 23.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Unilever by 2.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 38,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the second quarter valued at $2,755,000. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 39,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,679. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $55.48. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

