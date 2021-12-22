Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 790 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allstate during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 17.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 120,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.35. 7,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,757. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.34. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $102.55 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $12.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.94%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays cut Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.07.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

