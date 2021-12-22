Brokerages Anticipate Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to Announce $0.94 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to post earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $5.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

NYSE:AJG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.95. 1,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,429. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.92 and a 1-year high of $171.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.31 and a 200 day moving average of $150.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total value of $1,652,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

