InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter valued at approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,157,509 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $160.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.79. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.09%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.40.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

