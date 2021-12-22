Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 434,376 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the period. Sysco makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $421,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sysco by 74.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Sysco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.29.

In other news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock worth $3,710,322. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day moving average is $76.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

