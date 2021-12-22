Ninety One UK Ltd Raises Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,808 shares during the quarter. FactSet Research Systems comprises about 1.1% of Ninety One UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $437,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,943,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 16,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $474.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $476.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $392.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total value of $1,186,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $303.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.00.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

