Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 49.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 46.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.67. Unum Group has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $31.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

