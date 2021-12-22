Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. AstroNova posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). AstroNova had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of ALOT traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 9,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstroNova by 39.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AstroNova in the second quarter worth $98,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstroNova in the second quarter valued at $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AstroNova during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 48.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstroNova

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

