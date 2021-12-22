Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCQ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 401,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 85,223 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCQ traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,739. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $22.00.

