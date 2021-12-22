Inverness Counsel LLC NY Acquires 18,465 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 678.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.8% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Applied Materials by 3.1% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 138,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,677,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 35.0% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 40.4% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,601 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

