Inverness Counsel LLC NY Buys 124,573 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 164.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,249 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,573 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $16,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.57.

EOG opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.33 and a 200 day moving average of $81.42. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

