Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $62,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 388,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after buying an additional 100,310 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 222,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,850,000 after buying an additional 78,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,998,000 after purchasing an additional 65,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANTM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Anthem from $408.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Anthem from $486.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.85.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $422.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.88. The firm has a market cap of $108.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $451.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

