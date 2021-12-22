Minter Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,299.00 (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Minter Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a total market cap of $15.09 million and $19,299.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.00186413 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.90 or 0.00251534 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002848 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00023287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,204,960,950 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,751,383 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . The official message board for Minter Network is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Minter Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

