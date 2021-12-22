SAFE DEAL 24-Hour Volume Tops $527,598.00 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 41.9% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $527,598.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $2.88 or 0.00005892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00055847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.94 or 0.08143648 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,746.43 or 0.99768690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.92 or 0.00073522 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00047752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002672 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,267,067 coins and its circulating supply is 1,106,391 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

